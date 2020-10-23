Minidoka schools take 2 week break to help stop community spread of COVID-19

RUPERT — Minidoka schools will take a two week break starting Monday to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community after South Central Public Health District moved Minidoka and five other counties to the red critical risk category.
“People are just exhausted from dealing with this,” said Bonnie Heins, chairperson of the Minidoka County School District’s board of trustees.
Heins said teachers are tired and they are spending extra time giving out homework when students are absent due to quarantine.
Heins said the schools do not have high rates of infection.
“Online and hybrid is just not the place anyone wanted to go,” Heins said. “Keeping the students in school is what everyone wanted.”
All the students and staff, except the custodians, will be out of the building for the first week, and the custodians will deep clean the buildings.
The students will also be out for a second week, while teachers, staff and para-educators return to the classrooms.
During the second week, students at home may contact their teachers if they need help with their school work. The district will also look at providing meals for students during the down time and other details “will be ironed out” later, she said.
“The hospital is totally behind the plan,” Heins said.
After the two weeks, the schools will hold in-person classes, but the board is going to look at moving the district to a four-day week.
The board unanimously adopted a motion during a meeting on Thursday for the two-week break and modified the district’s plan for dealing with the critical risk category with member Mary Andersen absent due to travel out of state.
Cassia County schools said Thursday they will stay open with a four-day schedule. Twin Falls School District said Friday it will keep its hybrid in-person and online schedule.
