Minidoka schools receives nearly $500,000 through COPS grant

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District was awarded $498,879 through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.

The program awarded nearly $1 million to Idaho schools. The other districts in the state to get money were Genesee Joint Schools, Highland Joint School District and Joint School District 391 in Kellogg. Across the nation the program gave out nearly $50 million.

The school violence prevention program provides up to 75% of funding for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary grounds and schools, according to a Department of Justice statement.

Minidoka County School District secondary student achievement director Suzette Miller said the district did not have any specific information on the grant award yet, but it was certainly “good news.”

“Idaho’s students must be assured their schools have the resources to keep them safe,” said U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis in a statement. “The Department of Justice and my office are committed to improving school safety for our children. I am confident this funding will help strengthen these Idaho school districts for years to come.”