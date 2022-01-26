Minidoka schools plan online day for students Thursday due to staff shortages

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will hold an online day for students Thursday due to staffing shortages.

Students will not attend classes at their schools.

“We are currently short on bus drivers due to health reasons and other extenuating circumstances. We have so many drivers out we can’t run all of our routes and don’t have the substitutes,” Minidoka County School District Superintendent James Ramsey said.

Ramsey said nine drivers out of a staff of 23 have requested the day off or are out due to COVID-19, strep throat and other health issues.

The district normally has four mechanics and two office employees who are used as substitutes during shortages.

“I’ve been in education for 40 years and I’ve never had anything like this happen,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the teachers and students will prep for the online day on Wednesday and the students already have their mobile devices.

Students will need to log into their online classes on Thursday and complete the posted work.

Ramsey said if anyone wants to become a bus driver they should call the district office at 208-436-4727.

