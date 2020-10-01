Minidoka schools holds preschool screening

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will hold Child Find on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th. St., District Service Center.
Physical distancing will be maintained and there stations will be sanitized between screenings.
Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children ages 3-5. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing.
It is important to identify children with delays early so they have time to build skills they need to be successful in kindergarten.
Call for appointment, 208-436-4727.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!