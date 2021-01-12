 Skip to main content
Minidoka schools holds Child Find Jan. 22
RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will hold Child Find on Friday, Jan. 22 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th St. at the District Service Center.

Physical distancing will be maintained and sanitizing will occur between screenings.

The free screening is for children ages 3-5 years old and includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. It is important to identify children with delays early so they have time to build the skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments can be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

