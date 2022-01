RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will continue to hold online classes for students for the remainder of the week.

The decision to hold online classes was made last week due to not having enough bus drivers.

Students will return to their classrooms on Feb. 7, according to the district's Facebook page.

Students are reminded to check into their online classes every day.

