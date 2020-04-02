Minidoka schools announce new superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District officials announced a new district superintendent on Thursday.

James Ramsey will take over the position on July 1, according to the school district statement.

He has more than 19 years of experience as superintendent at the Perkins-Tryon Unified School District in Oklahoma.

“We are excited to have Mr. Ramsey coming to our district. He has a background in teaching agriculture, strong budget knowledge and a heart for what is best for students,” said board chairwoman Bonnie Heins.

At a recent board meeting it was pointed out that all of the finalists had positive qualities that they could bring to the district, district leaders said.

Rick Stimpson, board vice-chairman, said he felt that Ramsey “would be able to take the district in the direction the board wants to go in the future.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work in the Minidoka school system,” Ramsey said in the statement. He said his primary goal as the superintendent will be to base his decisions on how they will benefit the students and serve the schools.

Current Superintendent Ken Cox will retire at the end of June.