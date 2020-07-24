Minidoka school will offer online class option, Cassia schools to hold informational meeting for online academy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Minidoka County schools will offer parents the option of enrolling students in online instruction or traditional classroom instruction this fall.

District officials made the decision this week, Superintendent James Ramsey said in an email to the Times-News.

Parents can enroll students in the online school on the district’s website.

Students in the district’s fully online program will still have to meet all Idaho standards and students take IRI and ISAT tests.

They will participate in daily online instruction with their teacher and independently complete assignments. Time spent engaged in online learning will vary depending on grade level but will equal the time students spend in a traditional school setting and parents are expected to support their students with online learning.

An online teacher will engage with the students every day and provide office hours for additional assistance.

