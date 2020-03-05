Minidoka School District names top 3 in superintendent search

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to three candidates.

The candidates are Cory Weiss, James Ramsey and Joel Wilson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The district will hold a community meet and greet for the candidates from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the district service center gym, 310 10th St.

There will be three sessions: 6:30 to 6:55 p.m., 7 to 7:25 p.m. and 7:30 to 7:55 p.m.

Superintendent Ken Cox announced in October that he will retire on June 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0