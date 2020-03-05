Minidoka School District names top 3 in superintendent search

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to three candidates.
The candidates are Cory Weiss, James Ramsey and Joel Wilson.
The district will hold a community meet and greet for the candidates from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the district service center gym, 310 10th St.
There will be three sessions: 6:30 to 6:55 p.m., 7 to 7:25 p.m. and 7:30 to 7:55 p.m.
Superintendent Ken Cox announced in October that he will retire on June 30.