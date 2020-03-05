You are the owner of this article.
Minidoka School District names top 3 in superintendent search
breaking top story

Minico High School graduation

Graduates applaud as Senior Class President Avelardo Vargas finishes his speech Thursday, May 23, 2019, during the graduation ceremony at Minico High School in Rupert.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to three candidates.

The candidates are Cory Weiss, James Ramsey and Joel Wilson.

The district will hold a community meet and greet for the candidates from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the district service center gym, 310 10th St.

There will be three sessions: 6:30 to 6:55 p.m., 7 to 7:25 p.m. and 7:30 to 7:55 p.m.

Kenneth Cox

Cox

Superintendent Ken Cox announced in October that he will retire on June 30.

