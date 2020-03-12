Minidoka school board to choose superintendent Monday

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District’s board of trustees will select a new superintendent on Monday from its top three candidates.
The board’s top three choices are James Ramsey, Corey Weiss and Joel Wilson.
Minidoka County School District Board Clerk Kerri Tibbitts said the board will make its decision during the March 16 board meeting executive session at 5 p.m. at the district service center, 310 10th St. The decision will be announced afterward.
Wilson is the Butte County School District’s superintendent in Arco. Prior to that position, he was superintendent at the Preston School District and superintendent at the Aberdeen School District.
He has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and management, and master’s degrees in education and education administration; he has an education specialist certificate and a doctorate degree in educational leadership.
Weiss is the special programs-interventions coordinator for Copper River School District in Alaska. Prior to that position, he was the superintendent for Kashunamiut School District in Alaska and principal for the Lower Yukon Valley School District in Alaska, K-12 social studies curriculum specialist for Sheldon Independent School District in Texas, and principal and gifted and talented coordinator with the Canadian Independent School District in Texas. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and history, master’s degrees in educational leadership and history and a doctorate degree in transformative leadership.
Ramsey is the chief administrator and chief financial officer and the maintenance and custodial supervisor for the Perkins-Tyron School in Oklahoma. Before that, he was the superintendent, principal and agriculture education teacher for Carney Public Schools in Oklahoma.
Ramsey has a bachelor and master’s degrees in agriculture education and completed coursework for a superintendent certificate.
Superintendent Ken Cox announced last year that he will retire on June 30.