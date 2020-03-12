Minidoka school board to choose superintendent Monday

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District’s board of trustees will select a new superintendent on Monday from its top three candidates.

The board’s top three choices are James Ramsey, Corey Weiss and Joel Wilson.

Minidoka County School District Board Clerk Kerri Tibbitts said the board will make its decision during the March 16 board meeting executive session at 5 p.m. at the district service center, 310 10th St. The decision will be announced afterward.

Wilson is the Butte County School District’s superintendent in Arco. Prior to that position, he was superintendent at the Preston School District and superintendent at the Aberdeen School District.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and management, and master’s degrees in education and education administration; he has an education specialist certificate and a doctorate degree in educational leadership.

