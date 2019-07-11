{{featured_button_text}}
 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District Trustee Tammy Stevenson has resigned after 12 years on the board.

“It has been my pleasure to serve on the Minidoka school board," she said in a statement. "During my time of service, I learned a lot and made some great friends. I will miss the interactions with the patrons and staff on a regular basis. Thanks to everyone for helping me to learn as I went and allowing me to serve.”

Stevenson resigned her seat to spend more time with her family, a statement from the district said.

She was recognized for her service during the June 15 board meeting.

“She will be missed,” board chairwoman Bonnie Heins said.

Stevenson’s insights and knowledge were valuable to the board discussions, Heins said.

“Tammy has been an anchor for the board during my tenure in the district. I appreciate her leadership and sense of purpose that she shared with the board, as well as her knowledge of the districts past proceedings,” district Superintendent Ken Cox said.

Russ Suchan was chosen to replace Stevenson during the July 8 meeting. He will be sworn in during the next board meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the central office.

The board interviewed two candidates before choosing Suchan.

