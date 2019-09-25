{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Historical Society Museum will host a Snake River Steam and Power show Sept. 28.

Mike Christensen will present the show at the museum this year, which has historically been held on private property.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include fun activities, antique equipment and demonstrations, according to press release issued by the museum.

The antiques on display will include steam-powered engines, tractors, cars, hand tool demonstrations and a hands-on corn grinding experience for children.

Minico High School’s FFA will hold a fundraiser lunch. The museum and train depot will be open for tours with a conductor running the model train. The shingle mill will be in operation and the museum will host a branding event with Minidoka County Commissioner, Wayne Schenk, applying rancher’s brands to a museum exhibit during the event.

