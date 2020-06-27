Minidoka Memorial Hospital staff earns opportunity to give away bikes to children

The recipients were selected through recommendations from the county’s schools and through the Rupert Boys and Girls Club.

Hollingsworth said finding the bicycles to purchase became one of the biggest challenges of the project.

“It was a hunt,” he said.

Minidoka Memorial Hospital staff scoured southern Idaho for the bikes and purchased some from back east.

“We only received the names of 10 children, but if we would have received 20, we would have found a way to give that many away,” Hollingsworth said.

Armentha Goffinet’s son, Cordell Sibbett, 14, was also one of the recipients. She said she went to Walmart three weeks ago and they only had a few small bikes left.

Sibbett said he only found out about the bike the day before and he was thrilled.

Hospital employee Tammy Hanks helped bring one of the bicycles out of the hospital and to the waiting circle of children who were each standing near their name on a sign stuck into the lawn.

“It is such a blessing to do something like this that brings everyone together in a team-building effort to benefit the community,” Hanks said.