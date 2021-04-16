 Skip to main content
Minidoka hospital to hold COVID vaccination clinic April 21 with students given priority
First tier workers get vaccine

Stickers are given to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital's ambulance bay in Rupert.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital will hold an afterhours COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 21, with priority given to students ages 16 and older.

The clinic will be held from 4 – 7 p.m.

To schedule a vaccination appointment call 208-434-8415 or 208-436-0481 ext. 5132.

