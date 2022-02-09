Minidoka Health Care Foundation scholarships available

Several $1,000 scholarships are available from the Minidoka Health Care Foundation to qualifying applicants currently participating in a post- secondary education health care related field.

The scholarship applicant must be a graduate of a Minidoka County High School and a second year student or above in a college or university health care related field or approved certification course. (i.e. Nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, pre-med, pre-dentistry, x-ray, respiratory, health care administration, EMT, etc.)

Scholarship will be based upon:

Financial need

Grade point average

Applicability of personal goals

Quality of references

Quality of application

Chosen field of study

Applications are available at Minidoka Memorial Hospital Business Office or in Suite 15 at the Minidoka County Health Care Foundation office. Applications can also be found at minidokamemorial.org Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on or before April 8, 2022.

For more information, please contact Tammy Hanks at 208-434-8275

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0