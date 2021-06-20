Minidoka Fair looking for the 2022 grandma queen

The Minidoka County Fair Board is seeking for nominations for its 2022 Minidoka Fair and Rodeo grandma queen.

The lady must be 50 plus years old and a grandmother. She should be someone who has been influential in working with youth or other groups that seek to strengthen our roots and community.

Please write a letter about your favorite lady, her involvement in the community, and why she should be chosen as our grandma queen. The letter should be sent to the Minidoka County Fair Board, PO Box 151 Rupert, Idaho, 83350, or emailed to minfairboard@pmt.org by July 31. Please include a good contact phone number for yourself.

For more information call 208-436-9748.

