 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find

  • 0

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District will hold Child Find on Friday, April 8 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, located at 310 10th St. in the District Service Center.

Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3—5 years-old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. It is very important to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments may be made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

If you have a child or know a child between ages 3 – 21 who might need some additional help, please call the school nearest you for an appointment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

“I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Jeanie Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”

Clay Handy running for Idaho House District 27 Seat B

Clay Handy running for Idaho House District 27 Seat B

“I think my experience is worth something. I am committed to the community and I’m a supporter of it. And I know how to negotiate,” Clay Handy said. “Some people think you can’t negotiate politics but I think you have to find agreement.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News