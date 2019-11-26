RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District is starting a search to replace its retiring superintendent.
Superintendent Ken Cox submitted a letter of resignation in October to the school board effective June 30, 2020, according to a district statement.
“I have enjoyed the many opportunities that have been afforded me in this position and the associations that I have been able to develop in our various communities. I feel that we have accomplished a great deal as a District, and I would like to thank the many trustees that I have had the privilege of working with. Their positive support has made it possible for us to grow as a District over the past five years,” Cox wrote in the letter. “We would not have been able to accomplish what we have without the ongoing support and dedication of our great administrators, teachers and support staff throughout the District. I am constantly amazed at their dedicated service to our children and their education.”
The trustees held a conference call with an Idaho School Board Association representative last week to discuss the process of finding a new superintendent.
You have free articles remaining.
“While change is never easy, the trustees accepted Dr. Cox’s resignation and wish him the best in his retirement,” said board chairwoman Bonnie Heins. “We appreciate the commitment he has had to this district, and the leadership and insight he has provided.”
The task of finding a new superintendent is daunting but the board looks forward to working with ISBA to find the best candidate for the district, Heins said.
The board also discussed a timeline for the process that would fill the position for the next school year and will be discussing other hiring criteria and the possibility of a survey to gather input on the qualities patrons would like to see in the next superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.