RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District will ask voters Nov. 5 to approve a continuation of its $2.25 million supplemental levy.
There will be no increase in the amount of the levy.
The current levy will expire on June 30, 2020.
The levy will cost taxpayers $136.13 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.
The money is used for three main purposes: facilities and maintenance, technology and the acquisition of buses.
The majority of the money is used for the maintenance and upkeep on the buildings, which includes purchasing equipment and vehicles.
“We don’t use any of the money for salaries like some districts do,” Minidoka County Superintendent Ken Cox said.
Cox said the district earmarks $800,000 per year for technology and spends $70,000 per year on three new buses, which is added to state bus funds. The levy money has allowed the district to get on a stable fleet rotation schedule.
The district has completed numerous projects with the current levy, including new entry security systems at the three elementary schools.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
