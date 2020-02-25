Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Rick Bollar set to retire in June: 10 apply for judgeship

RUPERT — Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Rick Bollar will retire on June 1, a statement from the Fifth Judicial District Trial Court Administrator’s Office said.
The Fifth District Magistrates Commission will interview selected applicants for the position April 9 during an opening session in Rupert.
Ten attorneys have applied for the seat. Six candidates are from the Magic Valley, including Cassia County Prosecutor Douglas G. Abenroth, Jennifer Dockter of Rupert, Robert S. Hemsley of Rupert, Tyler J. Rands of Twin Falls, Jacob D. Twiggs of Jerome and Jeremy C. Vaughn of Filer. Other candidates are Daniel J. Luker of Boise, Lary G. Sisson of Middleton, Eric E. Wannamaker of Moscow and Andrew M. Wayment of Idaho Falls.
The commission will meet on April 2 to decide which candidates to interview. Then an interview schedule will be set up, Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs said.
Immediately following the interviews, the commission will deliberate and make a selection that day, Tubbs said.
Public comment questionnaires for the candidates can be obtained at the Trial Court Administrator’s Office, Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls, 208-736-4085, or online at 5thjudicialdistrict.com and at the Minidoka County Courthouse, 711 G St., Rupert.
Comments must be returned to the office no later than March 20, Trial Court Administrator’s Office, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, Id., 83303-0126.
Bollar was appointed as Minidoka County magistrate judge in June 2012 and previously served as a Cassia County magistrate judge since 2003. Prior to his judgeship in Cassia County, he was the prosecutor for Minidoka County.