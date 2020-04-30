Minidoka County magistrate judge replacement delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RUPERT — The search for Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Rick Bollar’s replacement has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, according to officials.

Fifth District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs said the pandemic has caused a delay in the entire selection process to replace Bollar, who is still set to retire June 1.

“We’ll be utilizing out-of-county judges and senior judges to cover the vacancy until a replacement is selected,” Tubbs said in an email.

“We are tentatively looking at rescheduling the initial meeting of the Magistrates Commission to later in May,” Tubbs said.

At that meeting the commission will select which candidates to interview.

Ten attorneys applied for the position, six are from the Magic Valley, including Cassia County Prosecutor Douglas G. Abenroth, Jennifer Dockter of Rupert, Robert S. Hemsley of Rupert, Tyler J. Rands of Twin Falls, Jacob D. Twiggs of Jerome and Jeremy C. Vaughn of Filer. Other candidates are Daniel J. Luker of Boise, Lary G. Sisson of Middleton, Eric E. Wannamaker of Moscow and Andrew M. Wayment of Idaho Falls.

District officials are monitoring the state’s reopening plan and they will proceed accordingly, Tubbs said.

Bollar was appointed to the seat in June 2012 after serving as a Cassia County magistrate judge. Before he became a Cassia County judge he was prosecutor for Minidoka County.