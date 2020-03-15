Minidoka County judge rules on unlikely defendant: Hamlet

“I think this is really great,” Rose said. “It gives student practical experience on how the court system works.”

Student prosecutor Jade Larson and Mikayla Shirley, Hamlet’s attorney, questioned witnesses to prove or disprove that Hamlet had been driven insane by his father’s death, his mother’s immediate remarriage to his uncle and the so-called friends deployed to spy on him.

Larson, who admitted to being nervous prior to the judge entering the mock courtroom, said her team had gathered all the evidence they needed to prove Hamlet’s sanity.

Shirley said her strategy was simple: She would use all the events that occurred during the play to prove he was insane.

Larson and Shirley gave opening and closing arguments and examined and cross-examined witnesses before hearing Fifth Judicial District Magistrate Judge Rick Bollar’s verdict.

“There was a good display from both of them and the witnesses,” Bollar said before announcing his decision.

Bollar asked Shirley why she did not have Hamlet testify, and she said it was because “he was crazy.”