RUPERT — Minidoka County School District voters gave the nod Tuesday to a renewal of a $2.25 million supplemental levy.
The levy passed with 766 votes in favor and 738 against.
“We are very pleased that it passed. It was a higher than normal turn out and we appreciate that the majority of people voted in favor of it,” said Ken Cox, superintendent at Minidoka County School District.
There was no increase in the amount of the levy, which required a simple majority or 50 percent plus one to pass. It will cost taxpayers $136.12 per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value per year.
The money is used for three main purposes, technology, buses and facilities and maintenance.
Most of the money is used for maintenance on the school district’s buildings, which includes buying vehicles and equipment.
“The levy passing means we will be able to continue providing the services that patrons are used to,” Cox said.
