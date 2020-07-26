Minidoka County fair implements safety precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

The livestock sale will be held on Saturday but this year they will allow phone bids for people who want to support the sale but do not feel comfortable attending in person, said Jeni Bywater, 4-H program coordinator.

People wanting to bid on livestock can call Greg Walton at 208-670-4365.

“All of the businesses jumped right in and wanted to support it and I think that says something about how the community feels about it,” Smith-Osterhout said.

There will be 14 food vendors this year, including a hamburger and french fry booth operated by 4-H youth as a fundraiser.

“Of course everyone loves to have a crepe or scone when they go to the fair,” said Smit-Osterhout. “And we will have both of those available. There will also be corn dogs, food from Let’s Go Dutch and Robin’s Roost Philly Cheesesteak, along with snow cones and funnel cakes.”

She said are expecting “huge rodeo numbers” this year, because there are so many canceled rodeos.

Bywater said there were 340 4-H members and 80 volunteers in 20 4-H clubs.

“Our numbers held really steady,” she said, “I think they may have had extra time at home and they couldn’t do things like sports.”