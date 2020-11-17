Minidoka County extension educator offers holiday treat class via Zoom

RUPERT — Becky Hutchings, extension educator in Minidoka County will hold a Zoom class to teach people how to make Hot Chocolate Bombs using an electric pressure cooker.

The class will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 via Zoom. A link to the class will be emailed once registration is complete.

The class will teach people how to make the bombs using an electric pressure cooker as a double boiler. If an electric pressure cooker is not available the chocolate can be melted in the microwave.

Cost is $5 and includes the live class, recipe handouts and a printable specially designed gift tag so the bombs can be given as gifts. The class needs to be paid in advance to secure a spot.

To sign up for the class call 208-436-7184 or email Carin at Minidoka@uidaho.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0