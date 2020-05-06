Minidoka County commissioners: 2 seek Republican bid in May Primary Election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — Two candidates are vying for the Republican bid for the Minidoka County commission seat in District 2 in the May 19 Primary Election.

Incumbent Kent McClellan said his experience is the top reason residents should vote for him, while his competitor Dan Schaeffer said voters should cast their ballot for him because he will offer the county “a new vision.”

Minidoka County commissioners are paid $23,058 per year plus health insurance and PERSI retirement, said Minidoka County Clerk Tonya Page.

“I have no basic agenda,” said Schaeffer. “But, I can offer new eyes on old problems and a new vision for the county.”

Schaeffer said one of the top issues facing the county is “looking for funding.”

“After the coronavirus settles down, we don’t know how the county or small businesses will come out of it,” said Schaeffer. “Funding is always an issue.”

Schaeffer has experience working with state legislators on the highway district.

“I can bring in legislators and we can keep communication open,” he said.

Schaeffer said managing growth is also a concern of his.