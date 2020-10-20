Minico's Latinos in Action class helps parents navigate online school apps

RUPERT — Minico High School’s Latinos in Action (LIA) hosted a parent night on Oct. 14 to teach parents how to check student grades and assignments and to learn more about the leadership class.

LIA is a class at the school designed to encourage Latino students to get involved in different activities that strengthen their leadership skills within the school and community.

The parent night was scheduled in anticipation of a hybrid or full online schedule.

Parents were informed how to create a PowerSchool account and view their student’s information and to learn how to view and navigate through their child’s Google Classroom accounts.

Students in the class helped plan all aspects of the event from receiving training from the tech representative to planning the place, time, snack and activities.

Students also taught the lessons to parents on how to access their student accounts and helped them with the technology.

The LIA students will team up with the student council to make step-by-step videos to share with parents showing how to log in and use the online school apps.

