Minico student positive for COVID-19, districts around the Magic Valley report case numbers

RUPERT — The Minidoka County School District announced Wednesday that a Minico High School student tested positive for COVID-19 and called for everyone to remain calm, respectful and empathetic to those affected while the district seeks guidance from the health department.

In a letter address to parents, staff and the community, Superintendent James Ramsey said the district received notification on Wednesday about the student.

“While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family,” the letter reads.

The district has contacted South Central Public Health District for guidance in addressing the situation.

In the Cassia County School District there have been two positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 24, district spokesperson Debbie Critchfield said. She did not indicate if they were students or staff. Both have since recovered.

The Jerome Joint School District has had no positive cases since the start of school, Superintendent Dale Layne said. The district had one staff member test positive prior to the start of school.