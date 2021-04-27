 Skip to main content
Mini-Cassia Veterans' Benefit Fair planned May 15
RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office is sponsoring its first Veterans’ Benefit Fair.

There will be information for savvy veterans on federal, state, and local veterans’ benefits, including, VA Healthcare, VA Disability, burial benefits, education benefits, and more.

This fair will be held from 10 a.m. -2p.m., Saturday, May 15 at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian Road.

Several vendors have been invited to participate and discuss the services they can provide to veterans.

There will be coupons or discount deals from local businesses available to the attendees on a first come first serve basis.

For questions concerning the event or if you would like to participate, please call the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer, Chuck Driscoll, at 208-670-5183. Everyone is welcome.

