Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving

PAUL — The Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

The 5k fun run-walk starts at West Minico Middle School. Cost is $20 and $7 for ages 6 and under.

Participants can register online.

The race this year marks the event’s 15th anniversary.

The race board is continually monitoring information and recommendations from national and local health organizations to make decisions.

Safety protocols in place include hand sanitizing stations around the race staging areas, one directional flow in and out of the school, a limited number of people allowed in the school at a time and signs to remind people to socially distance. The race starting line will be fanned out and lengthened to allow more space between people as the race begins.

Participants should remain outside unless registering, picking up race packets or getting refreshments. They should be aware of CDC guidelines regarding face coverings indoors and in race staging areas before and after the race. People should refrain from congregating with other people outside of their group or family.

Officials are asking that people who are sick or have been sick in the last two weeks or any person exposed to a COVID-19 positive person in the last two weeks to stay home.

