Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot moves online

PAUL — After Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to stage 2 of his reopening plan for the COVID-19 pandemic, Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot officials decided to have a virtual race instead of a race in person this year.

Race spokesperson Tosha Stapelman said organizers knew there was a chance of the rollback happening and planned a virtual race as an alternative option.

Stapelman said they believe the virtual race will still fulfill the mission of the Turkey Trot to promote greater unity in the community, raise money to benefit local programs and promote health and fitness and they urge people to continue to support the race this year.

The proceeds will be donated to West End Fire and Rescue and the senior citizen centers in Burley and Rupert.

The advantage of the virtual race, she said, is the person can run, walk, waddle or trot the 5K distance on any time, day and in any city and enter their results online between Nov. 20 – 29 to be part of the virtual leaderboard.

Participants are invited to upload photos, videos and stories about their virtual experience.

Race packets with shirts and swag will still be given out in the days prior to the race at West End Fire and Rescue via a drive through.

Door prizes typically distributed at the race will be determined by a lottery and handed out with race packets.

