Mini-Cassia tree festivals: One cancelled, one modified

RUPERT — Rupert’s Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Cassia Festival of Trees will be held over two days at Morey’s Steakhouse’s patio with a silent auction and no live entertainment.

The Minidoka Health Care Foundation’s board decided to cancel the festival this year after considering holding an online version, said Foundation Director Tammy Hanks.

“Because we are a healthcare entity, we have a responsibility to set the standard,” Hanks said. “Covid cases in our area have really increased and our event is one that has a lot of participation. We didn’t feel like we should put the community and our residents at risk.”

The festival is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser, and a golf tournament, was also canceled in July.

Fifty percent of the festival proceeds are put away by the foundation for future use with the remainder going back to the community through projects like Meals on Wheels, scholarships to healthcare students and bicycle and equestrian helmets for children.

Hanks said the board opted to create a fundraiser to light the large pine tree at the hospital in conjunction with the city and Festive Glow. People can buy a light bulb or make a donation.