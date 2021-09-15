Mini-Cassia suicide prevention group launches public resource guide

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers, he said, have to approach the situation from a safety standpoint, not only for the individual but for the officer. He coaches his deputies to calmly deescalate the situation when possible to avoid further trauma.

Pinther said he expects the suicide call volume to continue to rise in the next few months if many things begin to shut down again due to COVID-19.

In Cassia County from Jan. 1 through Tuesday, deputies responded to 103 calls for suicidal subjects but there were likely others that were reported as welfare checks, said DeAnn Taylor, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch supervisor said.

Through August across the state, 226 people died by suicide, which is down 20% from 2020, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Idaho consistently ranks in the top 10 states for suicides and reached number five in 2020.

Officials said in the second quarter of 2021 the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, a member of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, received more calls and texts than any other previous quarter with 4,324 calls and 355 texts or chats.