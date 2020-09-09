Mini-Cassia Search and Rescue truck damaged in crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — A Mini-Cassia Search and Rescue vehicle was damaged Monday evening when it collided with a pickup that turned in front of it.

The search and rescue extraction truck was driving west at about 8:30 p.m. on Idaho Highway 81 near 450 East when a Ford F-250 tried to make a left turn from the eastbound lane into a home's driveway, according to a crash report from the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office.

Gabriel Elton, driver of the Ford, said "dusk-like conditions" kept him from seeing the other truck, the report says.

Mark Welch, driver of the search and rescue truck, told investigators that visibility was not poor.

Welch said he did everything possible to avoid a head-on collision, but the rescue truck ended up hitting the backside of the Ford, separating the rescue truck's tire and axle from the truck and deploying the truck's airbags, the report said.

Elton and Welch said they were not injured. Kim Razee, a passenger in the rescue truck, said she had some back pain after the crash.

Elton was charged with an infraction for not yielding while making a right turn, the report said.

The crash was investigated by the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office to avoid a conflict in the Cassia County Sheriff's Office. The rescue truck was on a call from Cassia County Sheriff's Office when the collision happened.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0