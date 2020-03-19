Mini-Cassia school districts launch free 'Grab and Go' brown bag meals for children after COVID-19 closures

Helen Bill, food service employee at Dworshak Elementary, was at White Pine handing out the meals.

“The biggest problem we have right now is that we don’t know how many we need,” Bill said.

The district’s child nutrition programs director Angela Rodriguez was organized and had a plan in place on Monday morning and Tuesday was spent cleaning the kitchen, Critchfield said.

Twin Falls School District said on its website that if approved, it will feed community children at six school locations after March 30, if necessary. The locations are Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, Oregon Train and Perrine. Free breakfasts and lunches will be available to children ages 1 to 18. Children will need to be present to get a meal and they need to be taken off-site. Times will be announced later. Adults can also purchase meals.

The Jerome County School District said on its website that the district is working on a plan to provide breakfast and lunch if there is an extended closure of schools.

