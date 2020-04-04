Mini-Cassia restaurants get creative to stay afloat during COVID-19 spread

BURLEY — Locally owned restaurants across the Magic Valley have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have closed their doors during the state-mandated shut-down and others are scrambling to implement creative plans to offer curbside delivery and open food trucks on industrial traffic routes to keep their businesses afloat.
Kevin Patterson, owner of Edith’s Café, 144 E. Idaho Highway 81, across from the River’s Edge Golf Course in Burley, which has long been known for its burgers and hand-cut french fries, will now also offer uncut cooked brisket-to-go and even some raw steaks.
Patterson said the café has also opened a concession trailer, which will be repainted to say “Edith’s Picnic Table.” The trailer is parked across the street from Fabri-Kal in the city’s industrial area to serve factory workers and truck drivers who may have a harder time picking up a meal with many restaurants closing or offering only drive-thru service. The number for the food truck is 208-312-7128. Customers can call ahead and order.
The food truck had its first truck-driver customer Tuesday, Patterson said.
“Even with what we’ve done, our business is still down about 50%,” said Patterson. “If I went a month without any revenue it would be really tough.”
Patterson said he’s been able to keep all of his employees with some hours.
“We’ve got to do our best and keep revenue coming into the business,” he said. “We have to try and be as creative as possible.”
Patterson said the menu at the food truck was altered to meet the time restraints of the nearby factory workers, like substituting McCain Foods fries — which cook faster — for their own.
“Meat prices have also dramatically gone up,” Patterson said. The inflated prices hack even further into his bottom line.
“I don’t feel like raising my prices though,” he said. “I figure over time it will all even out.”
Kelly Worthington, owner of Connor’s Café, said they closed the business three days before the governor issued the statewide stay-at-home order on March 25 due to the uncertainty.
Worthington had to let 25 employees go at the Heyburn restaurant; all are eligible for unemployment.
Some had been with the company only a year or two but most, she said, had worked at the café for four to five years.
“Some of my employees had been here almost 40 years,” Worthington said.
Worthington counseled her employees before they left to avoid returning to the food industry.
“I told them to look in different directions,” she said.
Before her employees left, she gave them all the perishable food at the café.
“It’s been heartbreaking and so hard to see what’s happening and there’s nothing that we can do,” Worthington said.
She’s contemplating a plan to try to reopen with curbside delivery but is hesitant about what seems an unsure future.
She may open a curbside-delivery option with family-sized meals with, for example, meatloaf, green beans and a whole pie.
“I’m not sure I want to utilize a Band-Aid for this,” she said about her hesitation to implement a plan to reopen.
The situation is changing day by day, she said, and no one knows for sure how long it will last.
“The mental part has been the most difficult,” she said. “I hope people will be thinking about their neighbors and be a source of light for others. I have seen people be very gracious to people through this and it gives me hope for humanity.”
Rupert business owner Charlie Creason said he had to close the Drift Inn and has implemented curbside delivery service at the E. Street Deli along with strict rules limiting the number of people to six inside while they pick up orders. Both restaurants are on the Rupert Square. Customers can call 208-436-3355 to place an order at the deli.
“We’ve really taken a big hit, but we’ll get through it,” Creason said. “It’s important for everyone to stay as healthy as possible and we all have got to do our part.”
Creason has kept all his employees on the payroll, but their wages are down because they aren’t making tips, he said.
The deli menu has expanded to include family-sized pasta meals that people can take home and reheat, such as lasagna, macaroni and cheese, and pasta alfredo.
The deli also makes gourmet sandwiches and handmade soups and salads and it has a selection of wine and beer.
Finger steaks, which made the Drift Inn famous, Creason said, are being brought over to the deli and sold.
“We are also selling eggs, toilet paper and other items that are hard for people to find,” he said.
