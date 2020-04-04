Mini-Cassia restaurants get creative to stay afloat during COVID-19 spread

Before her employees left, she gave them all the perishable food at the café.

“It’s been heartbreaking and so hard to see what’s happening and there’s nothing that we can do,” Worthington said.

She’s contemplating a plan to try to reopen with curbside delivery but is hesitant about what seems an unsure future.

She may open a curbside-delivery option with family-sized meals with, for example, meatloaf, green beans and a whole pie.

“I’m not sure I want to utilize a Band-Aid for this,” she said about her hesitation to implement a plan to reopen.

The situation is changing day by day, she said, and no one knows for sure how long it will last.

“The mental part has been the most difficult,” she said. “I hope people will be thinking about their neighbors and be a source of light for others. I have seen people be very gracious to people through this and it gives me hope for humanity.”