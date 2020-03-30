Mini-Cassia residents band together to help people find needed supplies

Destiny McKenzie of Paul felt spurred to action after she went to the grocery store for her great-grandmother and found the shelves picked clean.

“I started thinking about how other people must be worrying about the situation,” McKenzie said.

On March 14, she created a Facebook page — Help Your Neighbor! — and she sent invites to join the page to a few family members and friends. Overnight, the page grew by 1,000 members. It now has 2,461.

“It has just grown like crazy,” McKenzie said. “I think it really gives people a sense of community and they realize that we’re all in this together.”

People make posts about what they need and ask for recommendations on which stores may have it in stock. Sometimes people respond and say they have the item and will sell it or give it to the person.

Nile Bohon of Heyburn saw a woman’s post about needing distilled water for a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine. Bohon remembered her post as he was shopping at WinCo in Twin Falls and grabbed a couple of gallons for her.

“I didn’t need it,” he said, “but I knew she did.”