Mini-Cassia residents band together to help people find needed supplies

“Man, that page is so helpful,” he said. “It’s nice because we don’t want people out running around if they don’t have to be and if someone can pick something up while they’re out and pass it along to someone else that needs it, that’s great.

“It’s really heartwarming.”

McKenzie said she sees a lot of people with “a little extra” giving it away.

“It absolutely makes me feel blessed to see a small community band together with 100% kindness coming from everyone,” she said.

Knowing there are people in the community willing to help others helps quell the fear that isolation can bring, she said.

One post came from a grandmother needing toilet paper and she’d been out searching for three days.

“Someone privately got her address and dropped some rolls off on her doorstep,” McKenzie said.

Some of the posts that touched her the most have come from moms and dads desperate because the stores were out of diapers and baby wipes.