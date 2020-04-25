Mini-Cassia residents are holding fundraisers for a Burley dry cleaner who fell from his roof Saturday

Butcher was on the roof getting the swamp cooler ready for the season, which is essential due to the nature of the business.

“It is 100 degrees in there and we really need it when the weather gets warmer,” Walker said.

Walker’s mother, Cindi Butcher, works alongside her husband in the business, but usually takes the weekends off to take care of chores at home.

Out of the blue, she decided to go with him to the dry cleaners, Walker said. Cindi Butcher was there with him when he fell shortly after 1 p.m.

He was descending from the roof to help with a leaking hose when he missed the first step on the ladder.

“He tried to grab the roof first and then hit the pickup tailgate, then the ball and the ground,” Walker said.

When his wife tried to help him up, he began to vomit.

“She knew then that he was really in trouble and she drove him to the hospital,” Walker said. “When they got to the hospital they were locked out.”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Cindi Butcher was required to stay outside the hospital as medical staff wheeled her husband into the emergency room.