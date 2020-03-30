Mini-Cassia jail, two counties sued for $25 million over inmate death

BURLEY — The Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, Minidoka County, Cassia County and others are being sued for $25 million in federal court by the mother of a 44-year-old woman who died in jail on Jan. 24.
The damage claim also asks for a punitive award, attorney fees and other costs. The case was filed on Thursday. Tort claims were also filed the same day against Minidoka County and Cassia County.
Cassia County Attorney Doug Abenroth and Minidoka County Attorney Lance Stevenson both declined to comment on the case Monday.
Stephanie Lynn King Eads, a mother of three who had a recent amputation of her left hand from an industrial accident, died in her cell after being incarcerated for 14 days, according to the lawsuit filed by Eads’ mother, Carol Cole, and Eads’ estate and family.
The death was from acute endocardia bacterial infection of her heart. The infection severely damaged the tricuspid valve and led to collapse of her heart and lack of blood flow to her brain, with death following, according to court documents.
Officials have not given Cole or her attorney, E. Lee Schlender, of Mountain Home, Eads’s autopsy report, detention center records or video that would show her deterioration, treatment and responses from staff, or reports from other investigators including the Idaho State Police investigation report, which is still underway.
“It is believed the autopsy revealed that Stephanie died from an untreated infection of her amputation stump and arm, which was ravaging her entire body and heart,” the lawsuit says. The infection, if treated at an appropriate time, was treatable with medication and if needed, surgery.”
“... The Sheriff’s office and all of the staff at the Detention Center, including deputies and jailers ignored Stephanie’s known, obvious and severe deteriorating mental and physical condition for nearly two weeks and simply watched her slowly die,"the lawsuit reads. "Their actions were by a definition grossly negligent, reckless, willful and wonton and can be aptly described as barbaric. Other inmates as well as jailers could hear her screaming and crying in pain; pleading for help. None was given.”
The lawsuit says at least part of the time Eads was held in a cell with no bed, working sink, toilet or other source of water. She was unable to walk to the jail door’s food portal to get her meals. Her cries for help and the requests by family and friends for her to receive medical care went unanswered. She progressively grew weaker and unresponsive, until she died.
You have free articles remaining.
Other parties named in the lawsuit include Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward, jail director George Warrell, nursing chief Deborah Bell, jail deputies Clell Frasier and Daniel Renz, and probation officers Enrica Molina, Jayone Fitzhugh and Amber Prewitt.
The lawsuit filed says Eads was arrested Jan. 7 for a probation violation after being released from the state’s rider program on a felony drug use-possession charge.
She needed to be continually medically after her accident and probation officials knew she was at a high-risk for relapse due to her past drug use and use of opiates and other drugs for pain after the accident. Her use of pain medication while on probation was approved by the probation department.
On Jan. 17, family friend Lloyd Smith sent an email, which is attached to court documents, to the detention center nurse, Bell, urging staff to immediately give her proper medical care. The email states Eads was so dehydrated her lips had split and she could not stand and was in critical condition and close to death.
“She is in isolation and apparently not doing well at all. I am sure you see this a lot but her family is very concerned she is going to die in there,” the email reads. The email went unanswered. Lloyd also called Bell, who he personally knows, and left messages, but she did not answer or acknowledge the calls. Multiple calls were made to the jail by family and friends, which were ignored “or answered with flippant information” that staff was on vacation, forms had to be completed and no one at the jail had the time to read the requests for visitation or return calls, the lawsuit says.
Eads was chained, belted and taken to Minidoka County on Jan. 22 for a court appearance on the probation violation charge for being in the vicinity of narcotics and other drugs users after a residence was raided by police. In court, she was so debilitated the judge refused to continue the proceedings, saying she was in no condition to take part in the judicial process and she needed care before she could even understand the proceedings.
She was returned to the solitary cell until Jan. 24, when she was found dead. She did not die at the hospital as claimed by some defendants, the lawsuit says. In the emergency room at the hospital “... her eyes were totally glazed and clouded.”
The lawsuit notes that a prior inmate, Thomas M. Rettew, 38, died in a holding cell at the jail on Jan. 17, 2019, of acute methamphetamine toxicity, according to a Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office investigation.
The lawsuit’s first claim of relief is against all parties named in the lawsuit for violation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which grants a person protection from officials exhibiting deliberate indifference to serious medical needs.
A second claim of relief, against Minidoka and Cassia County, is for the deprivation of rights, privileges or immunity granted by the Constitution. The third claim, against Warrell and the individually named defendants, is also for violation of the 14th Amendment. The fourth claim, against all defendants, is for the liability of government entities. The fifth claim, against individuals and Monell, is for the denial of equal protection under the Constitution by governments that take federal funds to help protect the plaintiff. A Monell claim, is a claim against a municipality based on the failure to train or supervise employees. The sixth claim, against both sheriff’s departments operating under the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, is for the violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The lawsuit asks for damages to be determined by a jury.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL STEVEN MASE
Date of birth: Sept. 16, 1986
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of WILLFUL CONCEALMENT AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT.
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 28
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TYLER KEITH GIFFORD
Date of birth: Jan. 31, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear at drug court on the original charges of grand theft and criminal possession of a financial transaction card
Bond: None
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 15
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SHELAINA DANYELL NEIMEYER
Date of birth: Oct. 14, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original two charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Bond: None
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 8
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JUAN JOSE LUNA
Date of birth: June 24, 1985
Height: 5 feet 7inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Felony grand theft by possession
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 1
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL A. JOHNSTON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1998
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: BURGLARY, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT AID AND ABET, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT BY UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL, and PETIT THEFT
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEY KRISTINE GEE
Date of birth: June 26, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE L. AGUILERA-GAYTAN
a.k.a. JOSE AGUILERA-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ZACHARY M. FUGATE
Date of birth: August 19, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2), a felony
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICARDO REYES-ALVAREZ
Date of birth: February 7, 1984
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 230 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 26.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RAYMOND ANTHONY CASTRO
Date of birth: January 14, 1996
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TARANGO DEFORREST PADILLA
a.k.a. TRANGO DEFOREST PADILLA
Date of birth: July 2, 1973
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
FRANKLYN DALE JONES
Date of birth: May 2, 1976
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: GRAND THEFT and/or AID AND ABET GRAND THEFT, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Jones is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
URIEL MOSQUEDA CAMACHO
Date of birth: Sept. 7, 1998
Height: 6 feet 4 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 292 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of DRUG TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE OF DELIVER, felonies; and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, misdemeanors
BOND: $85,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 22.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Camacho is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANGELA CHRISTINA HERGERT
a.k.a. ANGELA CHRISTINA TULLER
Date of birth: Dec. 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for:
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of PROSTITUTION
BOND: $60,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 15.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Hergert is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAMILLE ROSE DAVIES
Date of birth: Oct. 2, 1995
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 115 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD, a felony
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 8.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Davies is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WILLIAM THOMAS MCENTIRE
Date of birth: March 7, 1989
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF PRETRIAL RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
BOND: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 10.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Mcentire is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DANA CHARLENE STRICKLAND
Date of birth: April 24, 1972
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of AGGRAVATED BATTERY
BOND: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 27.
As of Jan. 1, 202, Strickland is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 20.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Manerjas-Contreras is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN M. GIBSON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 275 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING
BOND: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 6.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Gibson is no longer wanted.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO
Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 29.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, Carrillo-Coronado is no longer wanted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!