Mini-Cassia jail, two counties sued for $25 million over inmate death

Eads was chained, belted and taken to Minidoka County on Jan. 22 for a court appearance on the probation violation charge for being in the vicinity of narcotics and other drugs users after a residence was raided by police. In court, she was so debilitated the judge refused to continue the proceedings, saying she was in no condition to take part in the judicial process and she needed care before she could even understand the proceedings.

She was returned to the solitary cell until Jan. 24, when she was found dead. She did not die at the hospital as claimed by some defendants, the lawsuit says. In the emergency room at the hospital “... her eyes were totally glazed and clouded.”

The lawsuit notes that a prior inmate, Thomas M. Rettew, 38, died in a holding cell at the jail on Jan. 17, 2019, of acute methamphetamine toxicity, according to a Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The lawsuit’s first claim of relief is against all parties named in the lawsuit for violation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which grants a person protection from officials exhibiting deliberate indifference to serious medical needs.