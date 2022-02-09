Mini-Cassia CSI Community Enrichment Classes

Beginning Acrylics – Paint your Pet

Come paint your pet with us! Our artist will help you sketch your pet photo on canvas and will teach you to paint it on canvas board. After you make your reservation, email a picture of your pet to jpaskett@csi.edu. Close up, high quality images work best! Only send one (1) photo per painter and only one (1) pet per painter. Photos with multiple pets cannot be used.

DEADLINE: All photos must be received no later than one week prior to the event to allow the instructor time to prepare each individual canvas. Seating is limited to only 10 students per class. In this class you will explore the dynamics and versatility of acrylics paints. Learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and a variety of texturing techniques to create your own unique masterpiece. Painting fundamentals will be discussed. A list of supplies will be provided at time of registration. Fee: $50. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Wednesdays, Feb. 16-Mar. 16 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the MC Center, A-16.

Scratchboard Drawing

Come join our class and explore this unique art medium. Scratchboard is done using a specially prepared board consisting of Black India Ink covering a layer of white paint underneath the ink. The artist actually “scratches” out the previously drawn image using a sharp needle-like instrument. Thus, the drawing is produced using a series of carefully scratched lines. Being able to execute a drawing using this method produces an eye-popping black and white image suitable for framing. You will find learning this medium is both challenging and rewarding. No class on March 24. Fee: $75 + $5/supplies. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Thursdays, Feb. 17-Mar. 31 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the MC Center, A-16.

Google Photos I: Intro to Google Photos/Cloud Storage

In this interactive workshop, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos. In the first session, we will find, organize, and edit the pictures that can be automatically uploaded to the Google Photo Cloud site. Bring your phone or device to work from the App, or have a Gmail address to log into a desktop computer. Using Google Photos can free up space on your phone or computer and make your images more accessible. Ages 12+ Fee: $20. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the MC Center, A-25.

Google Photos II: Intermediate Google Photos/Albums

Now that you have found and organized your photos on the Google cloud, we will learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Shared albums are a great time-saving tool because they allow others to add the album as well! Fee: $20. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Thursday, Feb. 24 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the MC Center, A-25.

Google Photos III: Products and Photobook with Google Albums

It's time to get these digital images and albums off your device or desktop computer and into the hands of family and friends. We will review photobooks and digital scrapbooking resources available to you so that your pictures can become special gifts for all! We will teach you how to organize a book or scrapbook pages, but the finished product will be up to you to order. There is no pressure to make a final project, but we will equip you with tips and tools to make something special! Fee: $20. You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Tuesday, Mar. 1 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the MC Center, A-25.

Google Photos: the Complete Series

Register for the entire series of Google photos and save! Signing up for the bundle of informative Google Photos classes will only cost $50! You may register online at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.

Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-Mar. 1 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the MC Center, A-25.

