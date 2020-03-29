Mini-Cassia cities, counties restrict public access to buildings during COVID-19 pandemic

All dogs at the Minidoka County animal-control facility will be posted on its Facebook page to get the dogs at the facility adopted, bailed, out or rescued. City employees will continue daily kennel cleaning and care as the rescue work continues to prevent euthanizing dogs. Animal control should only be called in an emergency. The after-hours drop box will be available for strays. Dog adoption services, rescue or bailout will be done by appointment.

City garbage service customers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or suspect they are infected, should contact the city or department supervisor Randy Thompson to safely dispose of garbage.

“We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses,” Anthon said in the press release, in regards to any possible government regulation of individuals or businesses during forced shutdowns. “We trust our local business community to make their own informed decisions. The City of Rupert is not forcing any shutdown of businesses. At the same time, we encourage all of our residents and neighbors to follow the guidelines issued by the South Central Public Health District to stay healthy and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”