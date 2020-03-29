Mini-Cassia cities, counties restrict public access to buildings during COVID-19 pandemic

BURLEY — City officials outlined their plan for employees during a phone meeting after Gov. Brad Little issued an order this week for people to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many Mini-Cassia local government offices have restricted public access to appointment-only and implemented plans to help keep the public and employees safe during the pandemic.
Cassia County and Burley officials have both declared local disaster emergencies.
City Administrator Mark Mitton said during the meeting that the city’s library will be closed to the public but will offer curbside delivery of books and other materials that can be checked out.
“With all the people having to stay home, we want to give people access to books and movies for their kids,” Mitton said.
Rupert’s DeMary Public Library’s canceled its plans to offer curbside delivery after the order was issued, Kelly Anthon, Rupert city administrator, said.
Burley, Heyburn and Rupert have all put action plans in place at city buildings.
“All departments have restricted (public) access to some point,” Mitton said in an email to the Times-News. For more details visit the city’s website.
City workers will continue to provide services.
City officials are reminding people not to flush tissues, paper towels or wipes down the toilets, which could cause sewer blockage, and to put all garbage in a tied bag.
Rupert
Rupert’s city office plan went into effect on Wednesday.
The city offices will have appointment-only public access until further notice, according to a press release issued by the city.
Despite the closures, employees will continue to work providing customer service and vital city services to residents without interruption.
Utility customers can pay bills online or by phone by calling City Hall at 208-436-9600, or use the City Hall outdoor dropbox.
“We want to do our part to make sure that Rupert residents and employees are healthy and that critical services such as electric power, water, wastewater, and garbage services remain fully staffed and operable,” Mayor Michael Brown said in the press release. “We are also taking these actions to follow the guidelines of health officials who recommend limited social interaction and who advise against gatherings of large groups at this time.”
The city has postponed city meetings and Tri-City spring recreation programs. Refunds will be issued to participants who have already registered.
All dogs at the Minidoka County animal-control facility will be posted on its Facebook page to get the dogs at the facility adopted, bailed, out or rescued. City employees will continue daily kennel cleaning and care as the rescue work continues to prevent euthanizing dogs. Animal control should only be called in an emergency. The after-hours drop box will be available for strays. Dog adoption services, rescue or bailout will be done by appointment.
City garbage service customers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or suspect they are infected, should contact the city or department supervisor Randy Thompson to safely dispose of garbage.
“We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses,” Anthon said in the press release, in regards to any possible government regulation of individuals or businesses during forced shutdowns. “We trust our local business community to make their own informed decisions. The City of Rupert is not forcing any shutdown of businesses. At the same time, we encourage all of our residents and neighbors to follow the guidelines issued by the South Central Public Health District to stay healthy and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
HeyburnThe city of Heyburn has closed its offices and has appointment-only access. They will continue to offer services by phone or email. Utility bills can be paid via mail, online or put in drop boxes in the City Hall parking lot and front entrance. Do not put cash in the drop boxes. Make a note on the bill if a receipt is needed, which will be mailed or emailed. For question on utility bills call the city at 208-679-8158.
Meetings will remain open to the public but will be kept short.
Cassia CountyCassia County has limited public access to some buildings. Residents are encouraged to check the county website for information on how to accomplish their business at the courthouse, according to a public service announcement.
If services must be done in person, they should call the department and make an appointment. The county wants people to use technology to conduct business as much as possible.
The Idaho Supreme Court issued an order limiting access to all county judicial buildings.
Minidoka CountyMinidoka County Clerk Tonya Page said the main business courthouse has limited access by appointment.
The courthouse can be reached at 208-436-7180.
“That being said, due to slow public traffic, appointments have not been needed as we have been able to service on demand,” said Page.
The assessor’s department is offering service with a walk-up window. The veterans’ service office is limiting the number of people in the room and the probation and extension offices are working via electronic devices. The sheriff’s office is taking appointments for commercial driver’s license renewals only.
Each office, she said, has a minimum of one person manning the phones to conduct business.
Minidoka County has not declared an emergency because the governor has already included every Idaho county in the state proclamation, Page said.
“If Minidoka County needs to do things that a local declaration would assist us in such as moving funds between budgets, altering policy, having meetings without the usual public notifications, buying products without the usual bid process, and other such as authorized by law, then we will probably declare an emergency,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
