HEYBURN — The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce has named Penne Main as its new president and CEO.
“Penne has a really good vision for the chamber,” Stephanie Curtis, chamber board president, said. “She understands the chamber’s mission and the value it brings to the community.”
Main’s first day on the job will be Wednesday. The chamber announced the appointment on Tuesday in a press release.
“The bottom line is I truly believe it is a privilege to do something of this magnitude. I’ve been in this area for 23 years and it is an opportunity to serve a community that has been really good to me,” Main said.
Main will replace Sarah Seymour, who left at the end of February to pursue other job opportunities, Curtis said.
Seymour was hired in April 2018.
Main said the area’s growth over the last few years, not only from an agriculture-related perspective but also new retail companies committing to the area, is a story that needs to be told.
Main is an Idaho native and has lived in Burley for 23 years. She has worked in broadcasting for 35 years, most recently as an account executive with Townsquare Media. She served as director of community affairs and a host of “A Special Place” a morning show for KMVT Television. She was also an account executive with Lee Family Broadcasting and part of “Charlie in the Morning” radio show with Charlie Michaels and Doug Manning.
In 2011, Main also worked in sales for The Voice, a weekly Mini-Cassia newspaper, now owned by the Times-News.
Main has served on several committees and boards, including United Way of Magic Valley, Pain Magic and the Burley Centennial Committee. She is on the advisory board of the Crisis Center for South Central Idaho and is an advocate for local community theater.
“She has an amazing background and can help our businesses thrive and grow,” Curtis said.
Main knows a lot of people in the area and she will represent the chamber well, Curtis said. She is also a really good strategic thinker and an expert at marketing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.