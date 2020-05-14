Military jets to salute Idaho health care and essential workers Friday morning

BURLEY — Military personnel will salute health care and essential workers for the sacrifices they’ve made during the COVID-19 pandemic with a jet flyover of 11 Idaho cities on Friday morning.
Pilots from the Idaho National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing and Mountain Home Air Force Base’s 366th Fighter Wing will fly two A-10 Thunderbolts and two F-15E Strike Eagles over health care facilities to honor medical providers, first responders and essential workers in the state.
“Our goal with this specific flight path is to demonstrate our gratitude and say thank you to Idaho’s essential workers who have cared for our airmen, families and communities through this challenging time,” said Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing Commander in a statement.
The flight path will include the cities of Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian, Boise, Mountain Home, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Burley and Twin Falls.
The flyover will start in Caldwell at 10 a.m. and encompass 15 hospitals and clinics.
The approximate times for viewing the event in the Magic Valley are 10:29 a.m. at Hailey’s St. Luke’s Clinic, 10:31 a.m. at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, 11:17 a.m. at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley and 11:23 a.m. St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
“The service members, civilians and families of the Idaho military community appreciate the sacrifices made by all essential workers throughout the state of Idaho,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjunct general of Idaho, in the news release. “We are publicly displaying our appreciation with a flight over a few of our communities hit particularly hard by COVID-19.”
Lt. Col. Chris Borders, spokesman for the Idaho National Guard said flyovers do not happen every day and they must be approved by the secretary of the Air Force.
“We asked and it was approved,” Borders said. “We are really excited to do it.”
Borders said the pilots will likely fly no lower than 1,000 feet, which is typically the altitude of the planes during a flyover.
Residents should expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead and they will be able to see the formation from their homes or workplaces and should refrain from gathering in large groups to view the event and maintain recommended social distances.
