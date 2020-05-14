Military jets to salute Idaho health care and essential workers Friday morning

“The service members, civilians and families of the Idaho military community appreciate the sacrifices made by all essential workers throughout the state of Idaho,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjunct general of Idaho, in the news release. “We are publicly displaying our appreciation with a flight over a few of our communities hit particularly hard by COVID-19.”

Lt. Col. Chris Borders, spokesman for the Idaho National Guard said flyovers do not happen every day and they must be approved by the secretary of the Air Force.

“We asked and it was approved,” Borders said. “We are really excited to do it.”

Borders said the pilots will likely fly no lower than 1,000 feet, which is typically the altitude of the planes during a flyover.

Residents should expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead and they will be able to see the formation from their homes or workplaces and should refrain from gathering in large groups to view the event and maintain recommended social distances.