McCord Larsen sworn in as appointed Cassia County prosecutor

BURLEY — Cassia County’s chief deputy prosecutor McCord Larsen was sworn in Monday as county prosecutor to replace Doug Abenroth, who left the office to be a magistrate judge in Minidoka County.

Cassia County Commissioner Leonard Beck said Larsen was the only applicant who applied for the position.

Larsen told the commissioners during an interview on Friday that he was not former prosecutors Al Barrus or Doug Abenroth.

"They are two men that I respect and enjoyed working with," he said.

“I want people to have the opportunity to change,” said Larsen of Cassia County defendants, but there are times when crimes are so egregious that people must be imprisoned for the safety of the community.

Larsen was hired in October 2013 as a deputy to Barrus and was appointed as chief deputy at the prosecutor’s office in September 2014, under Abenroth.

He is a native Cassia County resident and said he may be seen around town wearing cowboy boots and a belt buckle while driving a flatbed truck.

In regards to representing the county in civil matters, he may not have all the answers off-hand, Larsen said.