MC counties, cities ask citizens to wear masks and use safety precautions against COVID-19

“The information and advice we have received has constantly changed as more becomes known about this virus,” the statement says. “As such, we have been cautious in our response to ensure we do the best for those we serve. One main concern has been the ability of our first responders and hospitals to provide safety and care. Hospitals have been stretched to limits, which test even the best medical professionals. First responders have not shirked in their responses, even when faced with the repeated danger of the virus. The time is necessary and appropriate for the citizens of Minidoka and Cassia Counties to do what we do so often in times of need: support one another. This community has been and is an example of coming to one another’s aid in times of need. Farmers come to harvest a neighbor’s crop, ranchers help gather cattle, citizens on both sides of the river built a diversion canal for the Oakley Dam and recently filled and distributed sandbags for widespread flooding. We are there for each other. Let us rise to the current challenge to help family, friends and neighbors who work to keep us educated, employed, safe and well.”