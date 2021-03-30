May trial set for Malta man charged attempted murder during a birthday party

BURLEY — A jury trial for a Malta man charged with attempted first-degree murder is set for 8:30 a.m. May 5 in Cassia County District Court.

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Ingas, 23, was charged on Oct. 24 after Cassia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Casas-Ingas was involved in an altercation at 2550 E. 325 S. in Cassia County.

Casas-Ingas has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A man who was stabbed nine times during a birthday party told officers Casas-Ingas attacked him with a large gray stainless steel kitchen knife that was found at the scene.

Casas-Ingas told officers that he had been in a fight with the man and he had grabbed a kitchen knife during the fight, court records said.

