May trial set for Malta man charged attempted murder during a birthday party
May trial set for Malta man charged attempted murder during a birthday party

BURLEY — A jury trial for a Malta man charged with attempted first-degree murder is set for 8:30 a.m. May 5 in Cassia County District Court.

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Ingas, 23, was charged on Oct. 24 after Cassia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Casas-Ingas was involved in an altercation at 2550 E. 325 S. in Cassia County.

Casas-Ingas has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A man who was stabbed nine times during a birthday party told officers Casas-Ingas attacked him with a large gray stainless steel kitchen knife that was found at the scene.

Casas-Ingas told officers that he had been in a fight with the man and he had grabbed a kitchen knife during the fight, court records said.

February crime report: A tempted murder, police shootings, child sex charges and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Ingas

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Ingas

 Laurie Welch
