May trial set for Malta man charged attempted murder during a birthday party

BURLEY — A jury trial for a Malta man charged with attempted first-degree murder is set for 8:30 a.m. May 5 in Cassia County District Court.
Nolverto Jorge Casas-Ingas, 23, was charged on Oct. 24 after Cassia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Casas-Ingas was involved in an altercation at 2550 E. 325 S. in Cassia County.
Casas-Ingas has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A man who was stabbed nine times during a birthday party told officers Casas-Ingas attacked him with a large gray stainless steel kitchen knife that was found at the scene.
Casas-Ingas told officers that he had been in a fight with the man and he had grabbed a kitchen knife during the fight, court records said.
February crime report: A tempted murder, police shootings, child sex charges and more
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle with Twin Falls County plates that rammed two Idaho State Police vehicles Thursday near Idaho Falls.
Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and both are accused of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
Two Idaho parents have been sentenced to prison for child abuse after their weeks-old daughter was so badly abused that doctors think she might never fully recover.
The victim, who remains a member of the church, is seeking $5.5 million in damages.
A Nevada man with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy of Idhao has been arrested and accused of threatening the lives of a Las Vegas police officer and a criminal prosecutor, authorities said.
An Idaho man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police received reports of an injured toddler who later died.
Police in Spokane, Washington, have arrested a man in connection with the defacing of a synagogue with swastikas earlier this month.
A court has ordered a shorter sentence for a former Magic Valley nurse who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee.
Eastern Idaho typically sees two to three fatal shootings a year. The past week, however, has seen an unprecedented level of gun violence.
A dangerous fugitive was captured after a weekend shootout with U.S. Marshals left one suspect dead in Pocatello.
Federal authorities have arrested a second Idaho resident in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Court records say the man told an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl that he preferred females in the sixth grade.
A former Boise Police officer has been charged with nine counts of rape that prosecutors allege happened when he was still employed but off-duty.
The Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police Department recently removed three dozen animals from a local home after their owner became overwhelmed, according to a Facebook post from the animal rescue.
Three Magic Valley people are charged with attempted first-degree murder after a fight at a Cassia County residence ended in gunfire.
The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial.
Nearly 25 years after the rape and murder of Angie Dodge, justice will be served.
An Idaho Falls police officer shot and killed a man who turned out to not be the suspect police were looking for.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it had received an autopsy report for Tammy Daybell's body, more than a year after her remains were exhumed.
An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection.
Two Boise teenagers have been charged with poaching in connection with dozens of duck carcasses dumped behind a Garden City business last month.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information after two wolves were reportedly poached near the Oregon border.
Idaho authorities are investigating a shooting that left two dead in Ada County to the south of Boise and east of Kuna.
Police are searching for those responsible for making quite the mess Monday morning in a Boise park while defacing an Abraham Lincoln statue.
Two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump were ordered Monday to remain in federal custody while they are transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MASON WILLIAM PALMER
Date of birth: Jan. 14, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, CONCEALING EVIDENCE
Bond: $75,000
Posted March 28
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEE ANNE MCDANIEL
Date of birth: Jan. 11, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
Posted March 21
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN PAUL MARTIN
Date of birth: May 22, 1992
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of INJURY TO A CHILD
Bond: NONE
Posted March 14
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRADY AUSTIN HOFF
Date of birth: Sept. 15, 1993
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FORGERY, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ
Date of birth: May 30, 1996
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,00
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
STEVIE RAY FLORES
Date of birth: April 15, 1992
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: KIDNAPPING, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, DOMESTIC BATTERY, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: $500,000
Posted Feb. 21.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LORI S. SLAGEL
Date of birth: July 26, 1970
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, HARBORING A WANTED FELON
Bond: $150,000
Posted Feb. 14.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JIMMY CARL GREEN
Date of birth: Sept. 5, 1971
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
Bond: $200,000
Posted Feb. 6.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ABRAN MANUEL DIAZ
Date of birth: April 21, 1996
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: 2 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felony
Bond: $500,000
Posted Jan. 30.
Times-News
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY LEE HANSEN
Date of birth: Oct. 25, 1955
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Jan. 24.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CARLOS JOSE TENA
Date of birth: March 19, 1975
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER, and, RECEIVING A STOLEN VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Posted Jan. 17.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
Posted Jan. 10.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CALVIN LAVERNE EMERY
a.k.a. CALVIN LAVERN EMORY
Date of birth: April 1, 1974
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, a misdemeanor
Bond: $75,000
Posted Jan. 3.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ
Date of birth: July 21, 1999
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: No Bond
Posted Dec. 27.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JONATHAN DAVID COEY
Date of birth: March 30, 1988
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge of D.U.I., a felony
Bond: $200,000
Posted Dec. 20.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COOPER RAY ADDEY
Date of birth: Nov. 8, 1995
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $50,000
Posted Dec. 13.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SILAS TIMOTHY KING
Date of birth: May 22, 2000
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: none
Posted Dec. 6.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TRAVIS E. MORRISON Date of birth: June 11, 1989
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Strawberry blond
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of burglary Bond: none
Posted Nov. 29.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
IZZAC OSTERHOUT
Date of birth: Sept. 26, 1998
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 250 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE , a misdemeanor
Bond: $100,000
Posted Nov. 22.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ADAM GUILLERMO MORENO-PENA
a.k.a. ADAM MORENO
a.k.a. ADAM PENA
Date of birth: July 8, 1998
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 132 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Herion), and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamine).
Bond: $175,000
Posted Nov. 15.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLE DOUGLAS FORNEY
Date of birth: April 2, 1998
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x4)—NO BOND
PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DOMESTIC BATTERY and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY – NO BOND
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x3), RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING, and, DRIVING WITHOUT PRVILEGES – BOND $47,000
Bond: $47,000
Posted Nov. 8.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WIKTOR HUBERT
MILIK
Date of birth: March 17, 1994
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: MANUFACTURING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
Bond: $250,000
Posted Nov. 1.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY LAKER COOK
Date of birth: March 23, 1978
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Oct. 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
HEATHER MANDELL ELGIN
Date of birth: Oct. 5, 1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 115 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Dyed blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $150,000
Posted Oct. 11.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KYLE WADE FEATHERSTON
Date of birth: Sept. 4, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $80,000
Posted Oct. 4
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY
Date of birth: Dec. 31, 1976
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2)
Bond: $100,000
Posted Sept. 20.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARK PAIVA
Date of birth: July 12, 1984
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 202 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE and DISTURBING THE PEACE
Bond: $100,000
Posted Sept. 13.