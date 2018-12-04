BURLEY— A Nampa man who entered a woman’s apartment and threatened her with a knife was put on probation and will be deported, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Rogelio Gonzalez-Huerta, 24, was given a suspended three- to five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault.
Cassia County Chief Deputy Prosecutor McCord Larsen said Gonzalez-Huerta will now be deported to Mexico.
Cassia County Judge Michael Tribe said one of the main objectives of sentencing is the protection of society, which will be accomplished by probation because he will be deported back to his country.
A Burley woman told deputies that she was alone in her apartment when Gonzalez-Huerta entered and threatened her with a knife. She escaped the apartment when an expected friend arrived.
Gonzalez-Huerta denied any intention of harming the woman and said he was just trying to scare her.
“He knows he made a mistake and shows remorse,” James Frost, Gonzalez-Huerta’s attorney said. He also has a wife and four-year-old child and their family “has been destroyed.”
“I have concern that his statements don’t match up with his behavior,” Tribe said.
His statements that he was just trying to “scare her seem odd,” he said.
Tribe said it is obvious that the crime had a great impact on the victim, who wrote an impact letter, but did not show up at court.
The Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed an enhancement charge for use of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and false imprisonment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.