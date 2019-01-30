Try 1 month for 99¢
RUPERT — One of three men charged with drug trafficking after police seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana in June 2017 was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison this week.

Cheng Yang, of Manitowoc, Wis., was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to traffic more than 25 pounds of marijuana in Minidoka County District Court in November and was sentenced to prison on Monday, Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson said.

His sentence included a $15,000 fine.

Also charged were Sou Cha, of Circle Pines, Minn., and Doua Chang, of Fresno, Calif.

Cha and Chang both pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana under a plea agreement. They were both sentenced in November 2017 to three years in prison.

In total, police seized 102 pounds of marijuana. Minidoka County Sheriff Eric Snarr said in previous statements that bundled for street-level sales, the drugs were worth about $650,000.

