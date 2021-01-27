Man rolls vehicle after leading police on high-speed chase near Burley

BURLEY — A Washington man lead police on a high-speed chase through Burley Tuesday night before losing control of the vehicle and rolling it multiple times, police said.
Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said dispatch received a call at 8:21 p.m. reporting a vehicle with stolen plates at the Walmart in North Burley.
While deputies were headed there, they received notification that an officer in an unmarked vehicle was there watching the 2009 black Jeep Wrangler.
Warrell said there was a report of stolen plates at the parking lot earlier in the day as well.
When officers turned on their emergency lights, the Jeep headed west on Fifth Street to Ray’s Mufflers parking lot and then south on Overland Avenue.
The driver ran a red light at West Third Street and another one on Eighth Street, where he turned west and accelerated to 70 mph in the residential area, Warrell said.
Te Jeep turned on Occidental Avenue where it drove at 60 mph before crossing Main Street and traveling south on Yale Avenue and then west on 13th Street. It ran a stop sign at 13th Street and Parke Avenue before heading west on Idaho Highway 30.
On the highway, the officer was joined by two other Cassia County Sheriff vehicles and a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputy was prepared to put a spike strip down on the road at Murtaugh, Warrell said.
“At 1100 West, the man lost control of the vehicle and it flipped several times,” Warrell said.
The Jeep came to rest in a field and officers immediately began to render first aid to the man, was was identified as Reilley White, 30, Warrell said.
White was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital and then flown to Portneuf Medical Center by air ambulance, Warrell said.
Warrell is unaware of the extent of White’s injuries. Portneuf Medical Center did not immediately respond to requests for a patient update.
It was later discovered that the Jeep was reported as stolen in Washington.
Charges have not been issued but are likely pending, Warrell said.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY LEE HANSEN
Date of birth: Oct. 25, 1955
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 24.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CARLOS JOSE TENA
Date of birth: March 19, 1975
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER, and, RECEIVING A STOLEN VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 17.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 10.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CALVIN LAVERNE EMERY
a.k.a. CALVIN LAVERN EMORY
Date of birth: April 1, 1974
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, a misdemeanor
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 3.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ
Date of birth: July 21, 1999
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 27.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JONATHAN DAVID COEY
Date of birth: March 30, 1988
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge of D.U.I., a felony
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 20.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COOPER RAY ADDEY
Date of birth: Nov. 8, 1995
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 13.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SILAS TIMOTHY KING
Date of birth: May 22, 2000
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Dec. 6.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
TRAVIS E. MORRISON Date of birth: June 11, 1989
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Strawberry blond
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of burglary Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 29.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
IZZAC OSTERHOUT
Date of birth: Sept. 26, 1998
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 250 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE , a misdemeanor
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 22.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ADAM GUILLERMO MORENO-PENA
a.k.a. ADAM MORENO
a.k.a. ADAM PENA
Date of birth: July 8, 1998
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 132 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Herion), and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamine).
Bond: $175,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 15.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLE DOUGLAS FORNEY
Date of birth: April 2, 1998
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x4)—NO BOND
PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DOMESTIC BATTERY and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY – NO BOND
FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x3), RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING, and, DRIVING WITHOUT PRVILEGES – BOND $47,000
Bond: $47,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 8.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
WIKTOR HUBERT
MILIK
Date of birth: March 17, 1994
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: MANUFACTURING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 1.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY LAKER COOK
Date of birth: March 23, 1978
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
HEATHER MANDELL ELGIN
Date of birth: Oct. 5, 1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 115 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Dyed blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge(s) POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 11.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KYLE WADE FEATHERSTON
Date of birth: Sept. 4, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (x2)
Bond: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Oct. 4
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARY ELIZABETH MURPHY
Date of birth: Dec. 31, 1976
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2)
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 20.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARK PAIVA
Date of birth: July 12, 1984
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 202 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE and DISTURBING THE PEACE
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Sept. 13.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSHUA ADAM ADAIR
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1977
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 185 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WITH NOTICE TO SEEK ENHANCED PENALTY, a felony
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 29.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID WILLIAM FENNEWALD
Date of birth: Dec. 20, 1983
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOGAN GROVER
Date of birth: June 11, 1992
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 177 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, BURGLARY
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KAYLA CHEYENNE WHISLER
Date of birth: June 8, 1992
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge(s) of POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 19.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
LOUIS SIMUEL SMOTHERS
Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1963
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of VIDEO VOYEURISM
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 12.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JONATHAN ANTHONY LUNA
Date of birth: May 24, 1970
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 5.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SCOTT PATRICK FRAVEL
Date of birth: Sept. 11, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 190 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SAMANTHA RAE GOMEZ
Date of birth: April 2, 1992
Height: 5 feet 2 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 156 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 14.