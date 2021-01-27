 Skip to main content
Man rolls vehicle after leading police on high-speed chase near Burley
Man rolls vehicle after leading police on high-speed chase near Burley

BURLEY — A Washington man lead police on a high-speed chase through Burley Tuesday night before losing control of the vehicle and rolling it multiple times, police said.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said dispatch received a call at 8:21 p.m. reporting a vehicle with stolen plates at the Walmart in North Burley.

While deputies were headed there, they received notification that an officer in an unmarked vehicle was there watching the 2009 black Jeep Wrangler.

Warrell said there was a report of stolen plates at the parking lot earlier in the day as well.

When officers turned on their emergency lights, the Jeep headed west on Fifth Street to Ray’s Mufflers parking lot and then south on Overland Avenue.

The driver ran a red light at West Third Street and another one on Eighth Street, where he turned west and accelerated to 70 mph in the residential area, Warrell said.

Te Jeep turned on Occidental Avenue where it drove at 60 mph before crossing Main Street and traveling south on Yale Avenue and then west on 13th Street. It ran a stop sign at 13th Street and Parke Avenue before heading west on Idaho Highway 30.

On the highway, the officer was joined by two other Cassia County Sheriff vehicles and a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputy was prepared to put a spike strip down on the road at Murtaugh, Warrell said.

“At 1100 West, the man lost control of the vehicle and it flipped several times,” Warrell said.

The Jeep came to rest in a field and officers immediately began to render first aid to the man, was was identified as Reilley White, 30, Warrell said.

White was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital and then flown to Portneuf Medical Center by air ambulance, Warrell said.

Warrell is unaware of the extent of White’s injuries. Portneuf Medical Center did not immediately respond to requests for a patient update.

It was later discovered that the Jeep was reported as stolen in Washington.

Charges have not been issued but are likely pending, Warrell said.

