Man rolls vehicle after leading police on high-speed chase near Burley

BURLEY — A Washington man lead police on a high-speed chase through Burley Tuesday night before losing control of the vehicle and rolling it multiple times, police said.

Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said dispatch received a call at 8:21 p.m. reporting a vehicle with stolen plates at the Walmart in North Burley.

While deputies were headed there, they received notification that an officer in an unmarked vehicle was there watching the 2009 black Jeep Wrangler.

Warrell said there was a report of stolen plates at the parking lot earlier in the day as well.

When officers turned on their emergency lights, the Jeep headed west on Fifth Street to Ray’s Mufflers parking lot and then south on Overland Avenue.

The driver ran a red light at West Third Street and another one on Eighth Street, where he turned west and accelerated to 70 mph in the residential area, Warrell said.

Te Jeep turned on Occidental Avenue where it drove at 60 mph before crossing Main Street and traveling south on Yale Avenue and then west on 13th Street. It ran a stop sign at 13th Street and Parke Avenue before heading west on Idaho Highway 30.

